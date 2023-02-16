Byju's in funding talks with TPG, other investors 

Byju's in funding talks with TPG, other investors 

Talks are ongoing and it is unclear if the investors will progress with the deal, Bloomberg reported

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 16 2023, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 18:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Indian edtech startup Byju's is in talks with investors including US private equity firm TPG Inc to raise over $500 million, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Investment firms including TPG and two Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds have begun due diligence on the Bengaluru-based startup, according to the report.

Talks are ongoing and it is unclear if the investors will progress with the deal, Bloomberg reported.

Also Read | Byju's slashes around 15% roles, mostly in engineering, as phased layoffs on

Byju's and TPG did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The online learning platform, which was valued at around $22 billion in September, has been racking up costs as it spends heavily on promotions and employee salaries.

Byju's also said in October it would lay off 2,500 employees in its push towards achieving profitability by March 2023.

The company reported a loss of 45.64 billion rupees ($552.11 million) in May for fiscal 2021.

($1 = 82.6650 Indian rupees)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Edtech
Byju's
Business News
online learning

What's Brewing

IIT Delhi developing Covid vaccine for blood clotting

IIT Delhi developing Covid vaccine for blood clotting

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Talk about it. Period.

Talk about it. Period.

 