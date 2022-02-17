Byju's to invest Rs 1,500 crore in tuition centre expansion

Edtech firm Byju's on Thursday said it will invest about Rs 1,500 crore ($200 million) to set up 500 tuition centres across 200 cities in the country.

The company has launched 80 centres earlier under a pilot project where it offers both offline and online classes to students of class 4 to class 10.

"The launch of 'Byju's Tuition Centre' is a landmark moment for Byju's. Over the next 12-18 months, we will be investing Rs 1,500 crore to open these sites across India. We are also looking at strengthening our team," BYJU'S Chief Operating Officer Mrinal Mohit said in a statement.

Byju's aims to enroll one million students into this programme in the next two years and claims to create employment opportunities for over 10,000 people within a year of operations.

