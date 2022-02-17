Byju's to invest Rs 1,500 crore in tuition centre expansion

Byju's to put Rs 1,500 cr in tuition centre expansion

Byju's aims to enroll one million students into this programme in the next two years

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 17 2022, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 19:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Edtech firm Byju's on Thursday said it will invest about Rs 1,500 crore ($200 million) to set up 500 tuition centres across 200 cities in the country.

The company has launched 80 centres earlier under a pilot project where it offers both offline and online classes to students of class 4 to class 10.

"The launch of 'Byju's Tuition Centre' is a landmark moment for Byju's. Over the next 12-18 months, we will be investing Rs 1,500 crore to open these sites across India. We are also looking at strengthening our team," BYJU'S Chief Operating Officer Mrinal Mohit said in a statement.

Byju's aims to enroll one million students into this programme in the next two years and claims to create employment opportunities for over 10,000 people within a year of operations.

Byju's
India News
Business News
Investments

