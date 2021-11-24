ByteDance plans to spin off real estate listing business

China's ByteDance plans to spin off its real estate listing service to focus on its core businesses, a company representative said on Wednesday, as the TikTok owner undergoes a reorganisation.
The company is preparing to hive off Xingfuli, the name of which translates to "happy place", by introducing external investors, the spokesperson said, confirming plans first reported by Chinese media outlet The Paper on Wednesday.
Xingfuli was set up in 2018, joining the many apps ByteDance operates alongside Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, news aggregator Toutiao and others.
Beijing-based ByteDance this month outlined the creation of six business units in its biggest organisational change since co-founder Zhang Yiming said in May that he would step down as CEO.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history
Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines
'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?
Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur
How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt
DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs
Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains