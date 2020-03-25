Cabinet extends scheme for duty incentives on apparel, made-up exports

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended the scheme for duty incentives to apparel and made-ups exports till Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products comes into force.
Briefing reporters, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet approved extension of scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies on Export of Garments and Made-ups from April 1 onward till the scheme is merged with Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products.
