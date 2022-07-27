Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2022, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 17:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for the revival of state-owned telecom firm BSNL, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The package has three elements -- to improve services, de-stress balance sheet and expansion of fibre network.

Briefing reporters on the decision taken by the Union Cabinet, he said the government will make administrative allocation of spectrum BSNL needs to offer 4G services.

To de-stress the balance sheet, Rs 33,000 crore statutory dues will be converted into equity and a similar amount of bank loans will be repaid through the issue of low-interest bonds.

Also, BBNL will be merged with BSNL, he added.

Business News
BSNL
Telecom

