Boycott Chinese goods: CAIT seeks Ambani's support

CAIT seeks Mukesh Ambani, 50 other industrialists' support for its boycott Chinese goods call

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS,
  • Jun 24 2020, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 10:59 ist
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

The All India traders’ body Wednesday wrote to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and 50 other industrialists seeking their support for a movement to boycott Chinese goods.

“CAIT has invited the group of industrialists led by Mr Ambani to join the movement as a valued partner and sought their support for such mass movement which has the making of a game-changing initiative that has the potential to reshape India’s journey as a global superpower by reducing China’s dominance,” the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a representative body of India’s over 6 crore merchants wrote in the letter.

For latest updates on India-China border tensions, click here

India imports four categories of products from China -- finished goods, raw material, spare parts for the assembly of goods in India and technology-driven products. CAIT has decided to boycott Chinese goods in a phased manner. For the first phase, it has earmarked "finished goods" from an identified list of about 450 broad categories of products, which nearly has more than 3,000 products and those products are already been manufactured in India.

Besides Ambani, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has sought support from Ratan Tata, N R Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani, Adi Godrej, Ajay Piramal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vikram Kirloskar, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Rahul Bajaj, Anand Mahendra, Shiv Nadar, Pallonji Mistry, Uday Kotak, Nusli Wadia, Shashi Ruia among others.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mukesh Ambani
CAIT
Reliance Industries
Ratan Tata
N R Narayana Murthy
Azim Premji
Gautam Adani

What's Brewing

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

 