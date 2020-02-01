Canara Bank MD, CEO R A Sankara Narayanan retires

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2020, 11:50am ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 11:50am ist
Public sector lender Canara Bank on Saturday said its Managing Director and CEO R A Sankara Narayanan has retired. (Reuters Photo)

"RA Sankara Narayanan, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank has retired from the services of the Bank on 31st January 2020, on his attaining the age of superannuation," Canara Bank said in a filing to BSE.

Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 204.50 apiece on BSE, up 0.99 per cent from the previous close.

