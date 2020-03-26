Canara Bank waives off service charge on variety of services

Public sector banks have announced some relief measures to their customers that include a waiver of service charges to overcome the lockdown period.

Canara Bank has decided to fully waive the Service Charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in Savings Bank Accounts and facilitated any number of withdrawals from other bank ATMs. It has also waived service charges in respect of digital transactions under TReDS, it said in a statement.

The Bank expects these measures will help in giving some respite to customers in the current scenario. The new measures have come into effect immediately and will last till June 30, 2020.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 crisis, Syndicate Bank Corporate office and branches are functional as per the government instructions with changed timelines. However, places where there is a curfew or complete lockdown, branches will remain closed.

“As far as employee strength is concerned, we are trying to maintain and work at less than 20 per cent attendance. At the administrative office, employees are being allowed to work from home. At Branches, we are following a staggered approach with changed branch timings. All disabled and pregnant staff have already been asked to work from home,” the bank said in a statement.

It is also keeping its call centers as well as social media channels active to address every customer query as part of its business continuity plan, the bank said.