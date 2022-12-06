CapitaLand to invest Rs 6,200 crore in Telangana over next 5-7 years

CapitaLand has announced plans to invest Rs 6,200 crore in Telangana over the next 5-7 years.



The commitment includes building a mega data centre in Hyderabad with about Rs 1,200 crore.



Rs 5,000 crore is towards the expansion of CapitaLand office space in Hyderabad to double their capacity.

Also Read | Amara Raja intends to invest Rs 9500 crore in Telangana



On Tuesday, Telangana government entered an agreement with CapitaLand India Trust Management, trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) for development of a data centre at CLINT’s International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) at Madhapur. The deal was signed in the presence of Telangana's IT, industries minister KT Rama Rao.



CLINT currently holds an office space of about six million sq ft in Hyderabad. “CLINT will leverage CapitaLand Group’s data centre expertise to develop the ITPH data centre which will have a built-up area of 250,000 sq ft and 36 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security, as well as a dedicated gas-insulated substation within the site. Its technologically advanced specifications and sustainability-focused development will allow it to serve hyperscale players and large enterprises in the region. The project is estimated to entail an investment of approximately Rs 1,200 Crores (S$210 million), to be deployed in the next 3 to 5 years,” a statement from KTR office said.



CLINT is also looking to expand its portfolio in Telangana and Hyderabad by entering other new thrust sectors in infrastructure including logistics and solar power plants.



“Today, Hyderabad is one of the fastest growing Data Center markets in India and CapitaLand’s investment adds to the pace we look to keep up. It is a sign of confidence in the Hyderabad IT/ITeS journey to see CapitaLand plan to double their office space in Hyderabad over the next 5 years,” KTR said.



“This is CLINT’s second data centre development project in India, following our entry into India’s data centre market by acquisition of a greenfield data centre development site in Navi Mumbai in 2021. CapitaLand Group has operated in the State of Telangana for almost two decades,” said Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer, CLINT.



CLINT owns and manages three business parks in Hyderabad – ITPH, CyberPearl and Avance.

