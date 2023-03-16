Carlsberg makes head of services provider ISS new CEO

Carlsberg appoints head of services provider ISS as new CEO

Carlsberg's shares extended gains on the news, trading 4% higher 1444 GMT, while ISS' shares fell 6%

Reuters
Reuters, Copenhagen,
  • Mar 16 2023, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 21:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday it had appointed the current head of services provider ISS as its new chief executive.

Aarup-Andersen will replace Cees't Hart, who said earlier this month he would retire by the end of the third quarter.

The exact starting date of Carlsberg's new CEO would be announced later, the brewer said in a statement.

Carlsberg's shares extended gains on the news, trading 4 per cent higher at 1444 GMT, while ISS' shares fell 6 per cent.

Aarup-Andersen became CEO at ISS in 2020 after he had been rejected by Denmark's financial regulator to take over the helm at Danske Bank, the country's largest lender, on the grounds that his banking experience was not sufficient.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

 