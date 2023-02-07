Carlsberg expects lower beer intake to hit 2023 growth

Carlsberg expects lower beer consumption to hit 2023 growth

Carlsberg said sales in the fourth quarter rose 6% from a year earlier to 14.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.11 billion)

  Feb 07 2023
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 20:20 ist
Danish brewer Carlsberg on Tuesday forecasted organic operating profit growth in 2023 below last year's level as higher beer prices are expected to dent consumption.

The world's third-biggest brewer expects organic operating profit this year to change by between minus 5 per cent and plus 5 per cent, compared with 12 per cent growth last year.

Read | Which country drinks the most beer? A look at global consumption

"2023 will be another challenging year," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.

"While beer historically has been a resilient consumer category, the higher prices in combination with generally high inflation may have a negative impact on beer consumption in some of our markets, particularly in Europe," he said.

Carlsberg said sales in the fourth quarter rose 6 per cent from a year earlier to 14.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.11 billion), against 14.7 billion crowns estimated by analysts in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 6.9344 Danish crowns)

