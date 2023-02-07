Carlsberg expects lower beer consumption to hit 2023 growth

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Tuesday forecasted organic operating profit growth in 2023 below last year's level as higher beer prices are expected to dent consumption.
The world's third-biggest brewer expects organic operating profit this year to change by between minus 5 per cent and plus 5 per cent, compared with 12 per cent growth last year.
"2023 will be another challenging year," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.
"While beer historically has been a resilient consumer category, the higher prices in combination with generally high inflation may have a negative impact on beer consumption in some of our markets, particularly in Europe," he said.
Carlsberg said sales in the fourth quarter rose 6 per cent from a year earlier to 14.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.11 billion), against 14.7 billion crowns estimated by analysts in a poll provided by the company.
($1 = 6.9344 Danish crowns)
