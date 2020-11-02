Carlyle appoints Aditya Puri as senior adviser

Carlyle appoints former HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri as senior adviser

Puri is expected to advise the private equity firm on portfolio management and investment opportunities

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Nov 02 2020, 09:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 09:19 ist
HDFC Bank's Former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Aditya Puri. Credits: Wikimedia

Private equity firm Carlyle Group said on Monday it has appointed Aditya Puri, former chief executive officer of India's largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, as senior adviser.

Puri will advise Carlyle on investment opportunities and portfolio management across Asia, the US-based firm said.

Puri is joining Carlyle after 26 years at HDFC Bank where he was appointed the first CEO when the bank was established in 1994.

He grew HDFC Bank into the largest private sector bank in India with over $210 billion of assets as of end-September and the most valuable bank in India with a market capitalisation of over $90 billion.

Prior to HDFC Bank, Puri spent over 20 years at Citibank overseeing parts of the bank's activities across India, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan and mainland China, with his last role as CEO of Citibank's operations in Malaysia from 1992-1994, Carlyle said.

Carlyle has made investments of around $4.9 billion in financial services by end of September across Asia, excluding Japan, including SBI Card, SBI Life, HDFC Limited, PNB Housing Finance, Repco Home Finance, Edelweiss and IIFL in India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

HDFC Bank
Aditya Puri

What's Brewing

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

DH Toon | Media not a caged bird

DH Toon | Media not a caged bird

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

A cafe in Yemen run by women, for women

A cafe in Yemen run by women, for women

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

 