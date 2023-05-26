Cash-strapped Go First cancels all flights till May 28

Cash-strapped Go First airlines on Friday said that it has cancelled all its flights till May 28.

"Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://bit.ly/3MPFlwf for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us," the airline said in a tweet.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/zqHcMarRJc for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/phFgt4uDZd — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 26, 2023

More details are awaited.