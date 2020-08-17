CBI books SEL Textiles Ltd for Rs 1,530-cr bank fraud

CBI books SEL Textiles Ltd, directors for cheating consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 1,530 cr

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 17 2020, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 The CBI has booked Ludhiana-based SEL Textiles Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 1,530 crore, officials said on Monday.

The directors of the conglomerate--Ram Sharan Saluja, Neeraj Saluja and Dhiraj Saluja--have also been named as accused in the CBI FIR along with unidentified others, they said.

The probe agency acted on a complaint from the Central Bank of India, which alleged that the company and its directors indulged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the banks and divert loan funds with an intention to misappropriate them between 2009-13, causing a loss of Rs 1,530 crore to 10 public sector banks of the consortium, they added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CBI
Ludhiana
Punjab
Central Bank of India

What's Brewing

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

 