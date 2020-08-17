CBI books SEL Textiles Ltd, directors for cheating consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 1,530 cr

The CBI has booked Ludhiana-based SEL Textiles Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 1,530 crore, officials said on Monday.

The directors of the conglomerate--Ram Sharan Saluja, Neeraj Saluja and Dhiraj Saluja--have also been named as accused in the CBI FIR along with unidentified others, they said.

The probe agency acted on a complaint from the Central Bank of India, which alleged that the company and its directors indulged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the banks and divert loan funds with an intention to misappropriate them between 2009-13, causing a loss of Rs 1,530 crore to 10 public sector banks of the consortium, they added.