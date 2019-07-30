CCD assures continuity in business

The Coffee Day Enterprises, whose founder and chairman VG Siddhartha has disappeared, has assured the continuity in business.

“The Board is confident that the professional management of the Company and each of the entities in the Coffee Day Group and their respective leadership team, will ensure continuity of all business operations consistent with past behaviour,” the company informed the exchanges.

It also said that it has been constantly monitoring the situation.

Confirming the authenticity of the letter, the company said: “The board also reviewed a copy of the letter purportedly signed by V G Siddhartha dated July 27, 2019 and has shared a copy of the letter with relevant authorities.”

The company also said that the board has also sought the assistance of local and state authorities, who are doing their utmost, and relevant officers of the company are cooperating with the authorities as requested.