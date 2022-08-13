CCI approves merger of HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposal of merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd.
"Commission approves proposed combination involving amalgamation of HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank, HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings," CCI said in a tweet on the microblogging platform Twitter on Friday.
Whenever a deals over certain limit has been struck in the marketplace then it needs an approval from the regulator to keep a tab on unfair business practices.
HDFC Ltd, the largest housing finance company of the country in April had decided to merge with HDFC Bank.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Where was Gandhi during the eve of Independence?
Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake
Vintage clothing as a social experiment
The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'
Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars
Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified
Which diet will help save our planet?