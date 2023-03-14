CCI clears Reliance's Rs 2,850 crore buy of Metro's local business

CCI clears Reliance's Rs 2,850 cr acquisition of Metro

The deal, announced nearly three months ago, will help Reliance strengthen its wholesale format

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 14 2023, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 21:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Competition Commission of India said on Tuesday that it has cleared Reliance Industries Ltd's Rs 2,850 crore acquisition of the Indian business of German retailer Metro AG.

The deal, announced nearly three months ago, will help Reliance strengthen its wholesale format and cement its position as the biggest player in India's burgeoning retail industry with stores spanning electronics, groceries and fashion.

Metro has been active in the Indian market since 2003 and reported sales of about Rs 7,700 crore for the financial year ended September 2022. It operates 31 stores in 21 cities and is mostly a supplier to restaurants and smaller businesses.

The German retailer had said in its first quarter earnings statement that it sees a transaction gain in EBITDA terms of around 150 million euros ($160.49 million) from the deal. 

