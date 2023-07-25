CEAT Q1 net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 144.01 crore

CEAT Q1 net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 144.01 crore

Total expenses in the first quarter were also lower at Rs 2,739.14 crore as compared to Rs 2,816.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2023, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 21:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tyre maker CEAT Ltd on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 144.01 crore in the June quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.68 crore in the year-ago period, CEAT Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 2,935.17 crore as against Rs 2,818.38 crore a year ago, it added.

Also Read | Small steps towards internationalising Indian rupee

Total expenses in the first quarter were also lower at Rs 2,739.14 crore as compared to Rs 2,816.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Replacement and international business are looking good with good product - market fit. Our product performance continues to get accepted as superior across key geographies," CEAT Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arnab Banerjee said.

Better sweating of assets, improved efficiencies through digital interventions and otherwise, shall improve margins going forward, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CEAT
Markets
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in boost to big cat tally

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

 