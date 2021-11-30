Celonis launches in India, to set up global Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

Celonis launches in India, to set up CoE in Bengaluru

Celonis has committed to investing over $100 million in the Indian process industry

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Nov 30 2021, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 19:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Celonis, a process mining and execution management company, on Monday announced the launch of its operations in India.

As part of its execution management initiative in India, Celonis has committed to investing over $100 million in the Indian process industry and expects to create more than 1,000 jobs over the next two to three years. 

“Celonis has removed all barriers for the entire India process ecosystem to put data to work and arm companies and organisations in every industry with our Execution Management System,” said Malhar Kamdar, Chief Customer Officer for Celonis and Executive Leader for India.

Identifying India as a global epicentre of the process of execution, the company will be using the $100 million investment to set up a global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

The major categories that will be the use cases of this investment include vehicle system partners and product support & engineering.

