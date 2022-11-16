Centre gets Rs 3,839 crore from Axis Bank stake sale

Centre gets Rs 3,839 crore from Axis Bank stake sale

Shares of Axis Bank closed at Rs 854.65, down 0.44 per cent against the previous close on BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 16 2022, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 20:35 ist
Logo of Axis Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government has garnered about Rs 3,839 crore by selling a 1.5 per cent stake in Axis Bank, held through SUUTI.

Last week the government sold a 1.5 per cent stake in Axis Bank through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

The floor price for the offer was  Rs 830.63 per equity share.

"Government has received about Rs 3,839 crore from the sale of Axis Bank shares held by SUUTI," the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted. 

Shares of Axis Bank closed at Rs 854.65, down 0.44 per cent against the previous close on BSE.

With the sale of the SUUTI stake, the disinvestment proceeds mopped up so far this fiscal increased to Rs 28,383 crore. The budget target from disinvestment in the current fiscal (Apr-March) is pegged at Rs 65,000 crore. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Axis bank
shares
BSE

What's Brewing

Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school

Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school

Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman

Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman

Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal

Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

 