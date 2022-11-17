Centre hikes windfall tax on domestic crude oil

The Central government has hiked windfall tax on domestic crude oil and reduced the tax on export of diesel.
The tax on crude oil produced by State-owned ONGC was hiked to Rs 10,200 per tonne from Rs 9,500 per tonne, with effect from Thursday, according to a notification.
The revision in windfall tax is done every fortnight.
The government has also reduced the rate on export of diesel to Rs 10.5 per litre, from Rs 13 per litre.
The levy on diesel includes Rs 1.50 per litre road infrastructure cess.
The export tax on jet fuel though has been left unchanged, which stands at Rs 5 a litre.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC
Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup
Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson
After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step
NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket
Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking