Centre likely to open LIC IPO issue by mid-March

The listing of LIC is set to be India's biggest-ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to Rs 90,000 crore

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jan 13 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 16:58 ist

Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, is likely to file a draft prospectus as early as the end of this month and begin issuing public shares by mid-March, one government and two banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter in New Delhi and Mumbai told Reuters.

The listing of LIC is set to be India's biggest-ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to Rs 90,000 crore ($12.18 billion) from its stake sale. ($1 = 73.8750 Indian rupees)

LIC India
Business News
LIC IPO
India News
Stock Markets

