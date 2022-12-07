Centre mulls moves to curb helicopter, aircraft imports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation asked India’s aviation regulator and trade bodies to find ways to cut non-essential imports of short-range aircraft, turbojets and helicopters, according to a memo obtained by DH.

The move came after the Commerce Ministry’s import alert showed a huge spike in the import of aeroplanes, turbojets and helicopters by the country’s aviation sector.

“lt is requested to identify measures that can be taken to boost exports and contain a surge of non-essential imports so as to bring down the trade deficit. Industries/Associations may be consulted for a comprehensive industry appropriate strategy,” it said in the memo.

Aviation experts found the move strange.

"It is both baffling and shocking to note that the government considers aircraft, helicopters and business jets as non-essential imports. This will leave an irreparable dent with Indian pilgrimage travel, the offshore oil and gas industry, charters operators, Udaan aircraft operators and essential aerial services,” said Mark Martin, CEO at aviation consultancy Martin Consulting.

“Aircraft and helicopters are an imperative air transport medium that acts as a catalyst to economic growth and directly contributes back to the government in indirect taxes including VAT, Import Duty and GST,” added Martin, who plans to hold a meeting with the ministry to raise awareness of the aviation industry's contribution to the economy.

If implemented, such measures could push up the import duties on such products and force their operators to raise prices tied to their use. The MoCA did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment.

“The industry should not be allowed to be crippled with any constraints,” said G.K.Anantharaman, the chief executive of Deccan Charters.

Others said the plan to rely on India to meet all local needs was not practical.

"Manufacturing of helicopters in India will take a minimum of 5-6 years if we have a definite plan and until then what are people supposed to do?,” said Capt Sanjay Karve NM, the chief pilot and accountable manager for the Maharashtra government.