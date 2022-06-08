Centre of Excellence in AI to come up in Bengaluru

The All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA) on Wednesday announced that it will set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India’s Silicon Valley, AICRA president Rajkumar Sharma said on the first day of the India First Tech Startup Conclave, here in Bengaluru.

The project will see AICRA tie-up with multinational corporations specialising in AI and robotics - such as Boston Dynamics and about seven others, to invest about Rs 15-20 crore in the project’s initial phase.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the same will be entered into by AICRA on Thursday - the second day of the Conclave. Post signing of the MoU, a feasibility study to look for suitable land & infrastructure will be carried out. The work on the project will start in the next five to six months.

“The CoE will specialise in artificial intelligence with physical equipment wherever feasible,” said Sharma. In cases where physical equipment is not available in India, the facility will be equipped with a cloud connection to remotely access technology present in countries like the US.

AICRA has also started working with multiple state governments to set up CoEs for AI, albeit at a “small-level”, in engineering colleges and universities, Sharma said.