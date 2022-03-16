Centre-owned AIESL's technicians strike over salary

Centre-owned AIESL's technicians go on strike over salary issues; AI says no flights delayed

The technicians who went on strike on Tuesday were demanding salary revision, inclusion of dearness allowance in the salary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 12:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Approximately 1,700 aircraft technicians of Centre-owned AI Engineering Services Limited went on a strike on Tuesday over various salary-related issues, sources said.

However, the Tata Group-owned Air India, which uses the services of AIESL, told PTI no flights were delayed due to the agitation of the aircraft technicians.

The technicians who went on strike on Tuesday were demanding salary revision, inclusion of dearness allowance in the salary, health benefits and promotion as per the salary structure, sources said.

AIESL was not part of Air India's disinvestment deal by the Centre last year.

It did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.

