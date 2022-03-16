Centre-owned AIESL's technicians go on strike over salary issues; AI says no flights delayed

Approximately 1,700 aircraft technicians of Centre-owned AI Engineering Services Limited went on a strike on Tuesday over various salary-related issues, sources said.
However, the Tata Group-owned Air India, which uses the services of AIESL, told PTI no flights were delayed due to the agitation of the aircraft technicians.
The technicians who went on strike on Tuesday were demanding salary revision, inclusion of dearness allowance in the salary, health benefits and promotion as per the salary structure, sources said.
AIESL was not part of Air India's disinvestment deal by the Centre last year.
It did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks
Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix
DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...
Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise
How tree-planting could help or harm the planet
16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools
The four questions that decided hijab row verdict