Centre plans 7 more bullet train projects worth Rs 10 trillion: Report

The Central Government is planning to invest Rs 10 trillon to build seven new bullet train projects even as the Mumbai to Ahmedabad project has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Business Standard reported, quoting sources.

The new projects will be connecting Delhi to Varanasi, Mumbai to Nagpur, Delhi to Ahmedabad, Chennai to Mysuru, Delhi to Amritsar, Mumbai to Hyderabad and Varanasi to Howrah. The entire project will cover a total distance of 4,869 kilometres.

The new projects will cost around Rs 10 trillion which totals to Rs 213 crore per kilometre, sources told the publication.

The Mumbai to Ahmedabad corridor, around 508 kilometres, cost the government approximately Rs 1.08 trillion, however, it was pushed back owing to the pandemic.

Also Read: Covid-19 snag in bullet train project, may fail to meet 2023 deadline

"As of now, the government has asked us to prepare detailed project reoprts (DPRs) of seven new corridors. Capital costs can be decided only after the DPR is prepared, as a lot of things like terrains and route lengthare a factor," said Achal Khare, the managing director of National High-Speed Raol Corporation (NHSRCL).

A senior official added that not all corridors will be bulit using Japanese Shinkansen technology that is being used for the existing Mumbai to Ahmedabad corridor, hence the cost may differ for the newer projects.

The Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train project will be delayed till October 2028 due to the hinderance caused by coronavirus pandemic in opening tenders and acquisition of land.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has already acquired 63% of the land for the project -- about 77% land in Gujarat, 80% in Dadar Nagar Haveli and 22% in Maharashtra. Officials said there are still issues in acquiring land in areas like Palgarh in Maharashtra and Navsari in Gujarat.

