Centre increases export duty on petrol, diesel, ATF

Centre slaps export tax on petrol, diesel; windfall tax on domestic crude oil

The tax on exports follows oil refiners, particularly the private sector, reaping huge gains from exporting fuel to markets such as Europe and the US

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2022, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 10:42 ist

The government on Friday slapped a Rs 6 per litre tax on exports of petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre on exports of diesel.

The government also slapped a Rs 23,230 per tonne additional tax on domestically produced crude oil to take away windfall gains accruing to producers from high international oil prices, a separate government notification showed.

The tax on exports follows oil refiners, particularly the private sector, reaping huge gains from exporting fuel to markets such as Europe and the US.

The tax on domestically produced crude oil follows local producers reaping windfall gains from the surge in international oil prices.

