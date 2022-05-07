Centre to reassess broadcast pricing as media competition hots up

By Sidhartha Shukla
India is proposing changes including on how cable TV fees are calculated, following concerns that free services from the state broadcaster and the rising popularity of over-the-top platforms are eroding viewership.
Direct-to-home active subscribers fell to 68.52 million in December from 70.99 million in March 2020. In such conditions, industry representatives say implementation of a new tariff order “will cause large scale disruptions,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in a consultation paper posted on its website Saturday.
The media and entertainment sector in India has become a hotbed of competition in recent months. Global giants like Netflix and Amazon are battling Indian tycoons Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani is the only market which offers more than a billion customers and is open to foreign competition.
