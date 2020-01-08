CES 2020: Mercedes-Benz unveils its new Avatar concept

Mercedes-Benz showcased the future of sustainable mobility at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas with the Vision AVTR.



The idea of the concept, based on the James Cameron movie Avatar, is to connect humans, machines and nature. It was showcased at the CES 2020.



The concept vehicle uses a battery technology developed with graphene-based organic cell chemistry that is completely free of rare earth metals. The materials of the battery are compostable and therefore completely recyclable.



The Vision AVTR has the design disciplines of the interior, exterior and UX on an unprecedented scale. Mercedes-Benz says that it is a design inspired by nature and characterises the appearance of the concept vehicle. This is evident in the sporty 'one-bow' design that merges with spherically-pronounced wheelhouses. A total of 33 multi-directionally movable flaps – the bionic flaps – on the back of the vehicle enable a completely new interaction of the Vision AVTR with its surroundings.



The new user experience concept has the digital neurons, which flow from the interior of the vehicle when connected to the vehicle, enable a novel communication with the environment. The interior of the Vision AVTR becomes an immersive experience space.



A menu selection projected onto the palm of the hand allows the passenger to intuitively choose between different functionalities. For example, the driver can choose the option to explore the fictional film world Pandora from Avatar from different perspectives.



Another highlight of the Vision AVTR is its control unit. The multifunctional-control element in the centre console allows the driver to intuitively control the vehicle by simply placing the hand as long as he or she does not want to travel autonomously.



This new drive, in combination with the axis arrangement, not only allows movement forward and backward but also diagonally. In contrast to conventional vehicles, the Vision AVTR can move sideways by about 30 degrees. The so-called 'crab movement' also gives the concept vehicle a reptile-like appearance and high agility in its movement.