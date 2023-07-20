Tata Steel manufactured crane in Chandrayaan launch

Chandrayaan-3: Tata Steel manufactured crane used in rocket launch

It said the crane was manufactured in Tata Growth Shop in Jamshedpur.

PTI
PTI, Jamshedpur (Jharkhand),
  • Jul 20 2023, 05:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 05:00 ist
The rocket was launched from Sriharikota on July 14. Credit: PTI Photo

Private steel major Tata Steel on Wednesday said that it manufactured the crane used for the successful launch of the LVM3-M4 rocket, dubbed as 'Fat Boy', in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

It said the crane was manufactured in Tata Growth Shop in Jamshedpur.

"Our cutting-edge crane technology played a crucial role... We supplied the Electric Overhead Traveling (EOT) crane which was installed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh," it said.

"Through our contribution to the launch... we reaffirm our commitment to fostering India's technological advancement and growth," it stated.

The rocket was launched from Sriharikota on July 14.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ISRO
India News
Andhra Pradesh
Tata Steel
Chandrayaan-3

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

AI’s here, and we are not ready

AI’s here, and we are not ready

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

 