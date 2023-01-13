Chevron, Exxon and Total keen to invest in India

  • Jan 13 2023, 14:47 ist
Global energy majors Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and TotalEnergies are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in a speech on Friday. 

