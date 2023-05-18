China blue-chips slip; banks, AI firms shine

China blue-chips slip as recovery falters; banks, AI firms shine

China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, suggesting the economic recovery is losing momentum

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • May 18 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 15:00 ist
A man wearing a mask walks by the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's blue-chip stocks slipped on Thursday, while investors snapped up banking and artificial intelligence (AI) shares after data showed the country's economic recovery was losing steam.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 per cent.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index ended 0.9 per cent higher, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 1.2 per cent.

Other Asia-Pacific share indexes rallied, following Wall Street's lead, and the dollar held just below a two-month high versus the yen amid signs the United States might be close to a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avert a disastrous default.

China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, suggesting the economic recovery is losing momentum.

That prompted Nomura to cut its forecast for China's 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 5.5 per cent from 5.9 per cent previously and expect China's benchmark lending rates to be cut in June.

Chinese state firms such as banks went up 1.2 per cent , while AI-related companies, including information technology and media, climbed 1.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.

"Domestic investors are probably piling into state firms as a hedged play on a recovery in which no one yet seems fully confident," said analysts at Gavekal Research. "The rally in stocks with cheap valuations and high dividend yields fits China's current uncertain macro environment."

In Hong Kong, tech giants jumped 1.2 per cent, with Alibaba up 2.7 per cent ahead of its earnings results. The firm is expected to show a 3 per cent rise in revenue. Elsewhere, investors will be cautiously watching discussions in the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit this week on topics related to China and Russia.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would speak with China's President Xi Jinping, but did not say when.

Business News
Artificial Intelligence

