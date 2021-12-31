China Dec factory activity unexpectedly accelerates

China Dec factory activity unexpectedly accelerates: Official PMI

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Dec 31 2021, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 07:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

China's December factory activity unexpectedly accelerated despite disruptions from Covid outbreaks and as the economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter, according to an official survey released on Friday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in December from 50.1 in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Analysts had expected it to fall slightly to the 50-point mark, which separates growth from contraction.

The world's second-largest economy, which staged an impressive rebound from last year's pandemic slump, has lost momentum as it grapples with a slowing manufacturing sector, debt problems in the property market and small-scale Covid-19 outbreaks.

Analysts expect a further slowdown in fourth-quarter growth.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
Covid-19
Coronavirus
factory

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

 