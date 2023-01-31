China worried as US stops granting licenses for Huawei 

China 'seriously concerned' about report US has halted approvals of exports to Huawei

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 31 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 14:20 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for US companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign minsitry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We are closely following relevant developments," Mao Ning told a regular news briefing in response to a query on the export curbs.

