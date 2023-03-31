China tech giant Huawei says profits fell 69% in 2022

China tech giant Huawei says profits fell 69% in 2022

The company generated 35.6 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in net profit in 2022

AFP
AFP, Shenzhen, China,
  • Mar 31 2023, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 14:53 ist
Huawei logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Huawei's profits fell almost 69 per cent last year, the company said Friday, as US sanctions and international economic uncertainty bit into the Chinese tech giant's earnings.

The company generated 35.6 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in net profit in 2022, it said, down 68.7 per cent from a record 113.7 billion last year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Huawei
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Concert features Holocaust era women composers

Concert features Holocaust era women composers

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

 