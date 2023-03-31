China tech giant Huawei says profits fell 69% in 2022

Huawei's profits fell almost 69 per cent last year, the company said Friday, as US sanctions and international economic uncertainty bit into the Chinese tech giant's earnings.
The company generated 35.6 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in net profit in 2022, it said, down 68.7 per cent from a record 113.7 billion last year.
