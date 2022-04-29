China to end regulatory storm over Big Tech: SCMP

China to end regulatory storm over Big Tech: SCMP

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 29 2022, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 15:32 ist
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China is scheduled to have a symposium with the country's Big Tech firms, raising hopes that Beijing will stop its sweeping regulatory clampdown on the tech sector, the South China Morning Post reported, citing two sources briefed on the situation.

The symposium has been set for after the Labour Day holiday, which lasts from Saturday to Wednesday this year, to assure business executives that regulators will no longer demand rectifications or impose surprise fines, according to the report on Friday.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Business News
World news
Big Tech

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?

DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?

Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career

Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

 