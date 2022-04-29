China to end regulatory storm over Big Tech: SCMP

China is scheduled to have a symposium with the country's Big Tech firms, raising hopes that Beijing will stop its sweeping regulatory clampdown on the tech sector, the South China Morning Post reported, citing two sources briefed on the situation.
The symposium has been set for after the Labour Day holiday, which lasts from Saturday to Wednesday this year, to assure business executives that regulators will no longer demand rectifications or impose surprise fines, according to the report on Friday.
