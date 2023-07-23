China's Alibaba says will not join Ant Group share buyback

China's Alibaba Group said on Sunday it had decided not to participate in affiliate Ant Group's proposed repurchase of shares, but would maintain its shareholding in the company.
Ant Group announced a surprise share buyback of up to 7.6 per cent of its equity interest earlier this month, a day after it was fined $984 million by Beijing for violating laws and regulations.
Also Read | Chinese chipmaker Hua Hong seeks up to $2.95 billion in mainland listing
Online retail giant Alibaba, which spun off Ant 12 years ago retains a 33 per cent stake.
The fine has fuelled hopes that a years-long regulatory crackdown on the company has ended, which could allow it to secure a financial holding company licence, focus on growth, and eventually, revive its plans for a stock market listing.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world
Greece: Tourists flee wildfire, flights cancelled
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket
Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023
Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah
BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India
Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game
Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years