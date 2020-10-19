'China's Ant wins HK nod for $35 billion dual listing'

China's Ant wins Hong Kong nod for $35 billion dual listing, sources say

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 19 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 18:14 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's Ant Group Co Ltd has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for the offshore leg of its IPO, two sources said, clearing the last key regulatory hurdle to launch its dual-listing expected to be worth about $35 billion.

Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , Ant passed the hearing with the bourse's Listing Committee on Monday, sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information is not public.

Ant and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China
Hong Kong
Ant Financial

