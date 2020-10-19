China's Ant wins Hong Kong nod for $35 billion dual listing, sources say

China's Ant Group Co Ltd has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for the offshore leg of its IPO, two sources said, clearing the last key regulatory hurdle to launch its dual-listing expected to be worth about $35 billion.
Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , Ant passed the hearing with the bourse's Listing Committee on Monday, sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information is not public.
Ant and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Are all human beings decent deep inside?
Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020
Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert
How does China's digital yuan work?
Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms
Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?
Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College
DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah
Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs