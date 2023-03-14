China's BYD not ending EV battery supply to Tesla: Musk

China's BYD not ending EV battery supply to Tesla, Elon Musk clarifies

'Relations between Tesla and BYD are positive,' Musk tweeted on Tuesday. BYD too clarified that the report 'is not in line with the actual situation'

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Mar 14 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 16:42 ist
BYD and Tesla have not publicly disclosed signing a renewal deal, after their battery supply deal expired last year. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd on Tuesday denied a media report that said the US company was ending cooperation with BYD on battery supplies.

The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not asked BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.

"That media report is false. Relations between Tesla and BYD are positive," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Also Read | Musk’s Tesla master plan lacks drive...and a car

In a statement to Reuters, BYD said that the report "is not in line with the actual situation."

BYD Executive Vice President Lian Yubo in June told Chinese state-owned broadcaster CGTN that BYD was preparing to supply Tesla with batteries "very soon". Neither company have publicly disclosed any deal since. 

