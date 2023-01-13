China trade surplus swells to $877.6 bn as exports grow

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6 billion as exports grow

The country's politically sensitive trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021's record, already the highest ever for any economy

Beijing,
  Jan 13 2023, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 09:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

China's trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion in 2022 as exports rose 7 per cent despite weakening US and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centres.

Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021's explosive 29.9 per cent gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1 per cent to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year's 30.1 per cent rise as growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed.

The country's politically sensitive trade surplus expanded by 29.7 per cent from 2021's record, already the highest ever for any economy.

“China's foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of many difficulties and challenges,” said a customs agency spokesperson, Lu Daliang, at a news conference. Lu warned “downward pressure on the world economy is increasing” and exports would face “many difficulties and challenges.”

