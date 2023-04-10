Chinese AI firm SenseTime unveils chatbot 'SenseChat'

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Apr 10 2023, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 15:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

China's SenseTime on Monday unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot called "SenseChat", which it demonstrated performing tasks such as writing an email and a children's story upon being prompted.

SenseChat is based off the company's big AI model SenseNova, said its CEO and co-founder Xu Li.

Business News
China
Artificial Intelligence

