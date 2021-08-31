Chinese apps are growing in India despite ban: Report

A few Chinese apps from companies that were explicitly banned by the Centre last year — Bytedance, Xiaomi, Alibaba — have continued to grow exponentially.

The Times of India reported that presently, eight of the top 60 apps in the country are operated by Chinese firms and have an aggregate reach of over 21.1 crore users per month. In July 2020 — when the government announced a ban on 267 Chinese apps — these apps had a reach of 9.6 crore users, the report added.

Most of the new apps fall under the media and entertainment segment. Among them, PLAYit is said to be the fastest-growing application. Described on Google Play Store as an 'all-in-one video player' and owned by Alibaba's Yuvadance Internet Ltd, the app grew from 2.8 crore monthly users in July 2020 to 6.7 crore monthly users in July 2021.

Xiaomi's ShareMe and Zili grew their monthly userbase by 1.1 crore and 60 lakh to 4.7 crore and 3 crore, respectively. A Xiaomi spokesperson told the publication that the Chinese tech major is "compliant with all Indian laws" and that all the apps it owned which the government ordered to be blocked for access in India "have been duly blocked and removed from our smartphones."

On the other hand, government officials told the publication that it would take action on these new apps only if security agencies red flag their functioning.

On Play Store, most of the chinese companies providing these apps are not listed directly, except Xiaomi.