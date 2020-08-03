Chinese AI company files $1.4 bn lawsuit against Apple

Chinese artificial intelligence company Xiao-i files $1.4 billion lawsuit against Apple

  • Aug 03 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 15:42 ist
Chinese artificial intelligence company Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology Co Ltd also known as Xiao-i, has filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc, alleging it has infringed on its patents.

The company is calling for 10 billion yuan ($1.43 billion)in damages and demands that Apple cease "manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing" products that infringe on the patent, it said in a social media post.

Xiao-i argued that Apple's voice-recognition technology Siri infringes on a patent that it applied for in 2004 and was granted in 2009.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters was not immediately available to find a copy of the court filing.

The lawsuit marks the continuation of a row that has been ongoing for nearly a decade.

Shanghai Zhizhen first sued Apple for patent infringement in 2012 regarding its voice recognition technology. In July, China's Supreme People's court ruled that the patent was valid.

