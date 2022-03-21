CIDCO forms SOPs for issuance of Ancillary Area FSI NOC

CIDCO sets up SOPs for issuance of Ancillary Area FSI NOC in Pushpak Nagar

This would accelerate the development in the area around the Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Mar 21 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 16:29 ist
The Pushpak Nagar Node is the location where CIDCO has allotted plots for R&R of NMIA PAPs. Credit: Official website/https://www.nmiairport.co.in/

The City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has finalised SOPs for issuance of no-objection certificate for Ancillary Area FSI for the plots allotted to airport project affected people (PAPs) in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) site of Pushpak Nagar.

This would accelerate the development in the area around the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NIMA).

The Pushpak Nagar Node is the location where CIDCO has allotted plots for R&R of NMIA PAPs. It is being developed by CIDCO with adequate social and physical infrastructure for those affected by the NIMA project.

The development of plots in Pushpak Nagar is governed by Urban Development Department’s Unified Development & Control Promotion regulations (UDCPRs) in-force from December 2, 2020. 

In tune with provisions of UDCPRs, CIDCO has permitted Ancillary Area FSI over and above the basic FSI of 1.5.  "The Airport PAPs had requested that ancillary area FSI NOC for the plots be granted a faster pace. Responding positively, CIDCO has finalised SOPs for issuance of No-objection certificate for Ancillary Area FSI.  Accordingly, a prescribed format by Department of Chief Land and Survey Officer has been approved," a CIDCO official said. 

Applications in the prescribed format for Ancillary Area FSI NOC will be processed after due approval from CIDCO’s Finance Department. The management will thereafter grant approval after considering the applicant’s demand. The entire process will be completed within stipulated time. 

The SOP finalised for Ancillary Area FSI NOC by CIDCO will thus pave the way for accelerated pace of development in Pushpak Nagar.

