CII to launch ‘Cost of Doing Business’ index this year

CII eyes ‘Cost of Doing Business’ index launch by year-end

The trade association & advocacy group is also exploring the possibility of having an 'Atmanirbharta' index that will track the industry’s self-sufficiency in various domains

Prathik Desai 
Prathik Desai , DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 04 2022, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 05:21 ist
(L-R) R Dinesh, President - Designate, CII; Sanjiv Bajaj, CMD, Bajaj Finserv Limited & president, CII; and Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII. Credit: DH Photo

The Confederation of Indian Industry is gearing up to launch a “Cost of Doing Business” index this year in a bid to improve India’s national single window system for business approvals, its new president said.

“We are currently discussing this internally and are looking to launch it by the year-end,” Sanjiv Bajaj told DH, underlining the group’s plans to work closely with states.

The trade association & advocacy group is also exploring the possibility of having an “Atmanirbharta” index that will track the industry’s self-sufficiency in various domains.

It is also pushing the government to cut personal tax and find ways to make Indian bonds more attractive to foreign investors.

“It is also important to find new avenues to shore up foreign reserves,” Bajaj said.

The CII also suggested the introduction of Employment Linked Incentives (ELI) in high-growth sectors like tourism, logistics, retail and media, along the lines of Production Linked Incentives (PLI).

“We maintain our GDP growth forecast for the year at 7.4% to 8.2%, depending on the prices of oil barrels,” Bajaj said. If the barrel price stays around $90, then an 8.2% growth is possible, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CII
Business News

What's Brewing

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

 