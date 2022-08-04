CII eyes ‘Cost of Doing Business’ index launch by year-end

The Confederation of Indian Industry is gearing up to launch a “Cost of Doing Business” index this year in a bid to improve India’s national single window system for business approvals, its new president said.

“We are currently discussing this internally and are looking to launch it by the year-end,” Sanjiv Bajaj told DH, underlining the group’s plans to work closely with states.

The trade association & advocacy group is also exploring the possibility of having an “Atmanirbharta” index that will track the industry’s self-sufficiency in various domains.

It is also pushing the government to cut personal tax and find ways to make Indian bonds more attractive to foreign investors.

“It is also important to find new avenues to shore up foreign reserves,” Bajaj said.

The CII also suggested the introduction of Employment Linked Incentives (ELI) in high-growth sectors like tourism, logistics, retail and media, along the lines of Production Linked Incentives (PLI).

“We maintain our GDP growth forecast for the year at 7.4% to 8.2%, depending on the prices of oil barrels,” Bajaj said. If the barrel price stays around $90, then an 8.2% growth is possible, he added.