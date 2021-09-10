Cineworld to pay $170 million to Regal shareholders

Cineworld, the world's second-largest movie theatre operator, said on Friday it will pay $170 million to Regal Entertainment shareholders, who were against the London-listed company's takeover of the US chain in 2017.

According to an agreement, $92 million will be held in escrow and be available to Cineworld as additional liquidity under certain circumstances for the payment, Cineworld said.

