Cineworld to pay $170 million to Regal shareholders

Cineworld to pay $170 mn to Regal shareholders

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 10 2021, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 16:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Cineworld, the world's second-largest movie theatre operator, said on Friday it will pay $170 million to Regal Entertainment shareholders, who were against the London-listed company's takeover of the US chain in 2017.

According to an agreement, $92 million will be held in escrow and be available to Cineworld as additional liquidity under certain circumstances for the payment, Cineworld said.

