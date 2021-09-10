Cineworld to pay $170 million to Regal shareholders

Cineworld, the world's second-largest movie theatre operator, said on Friday it will pay $170 million to Regal Entertainment shareholders, who were against the London-listed company's takeover of the US chain in 2017.
According to an agreement, $92 million will be held in escrow and be available to Cineworld as additional liquidity under certain circumstances for the payment, Cineworld said.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds
India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs
Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage
Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?
Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear
Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade
DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday
Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record
US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over
Here's why you may be feeling sluggish at work