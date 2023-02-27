Citigroup sees $190 mn costs tied to Russia wind-down

Citigroup expects $190 mn of costs tied to Russia wind-down

The company will incur the charges through 2024, it said in a regulatory filing

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 27 2023, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 18:50 ist

Citigroup Inc said on Monday it was expecting $190 million of costs tied to winding down its consumer and institutional banking business in Russia, as of the end of last year.

The company will incur the charges through 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

Read | Citigroup forecasts global growth at 2.2% in 2023

Citi, which had the largest presence in Russia among U.S. banks, nearly two years ago said it would exit the retail business in the country as part of a retreat from some overseas markets.

It later expanded the scope of its exit to include its local commercial banking unit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and

forecast

charges of around $170 million.

Besides Citigroup, companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also scaling back their businesses in Russia.

The invasion has now entered its second year despite efforts to isolate Russia.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Economy
World news
Business News
Russia
Citigroup

What's Brewing

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

 