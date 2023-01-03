Cloud a big game changer; tremendous momentum in cloud adoption: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said there is a tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, as he termed cloud a "big game changer".
Nadella, who is currently in India, addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.
He is also scheduled to visit Delhi and Bengaluru this week, and will be meeting key customers, startups, developers, educators and students during his India visit.
Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Nadella, in his address on Tuesday, listed cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth.
"Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...," Nadella said and noted the "tremendous momentum in cloud adoption."
Hyderabad-born Nadella also lauded the way in which India is building public infrastructure.
