Cloud a big game changer: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Cloud a big game changer; tremendous momentum in cloud adoption: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 03 2023, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 17:19 ist
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said there is a tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, as he termed cloud a "big game changer".

Nadella, who is currently in India, addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He is also scheduled to visit Delhi and Bengaluru this week, and will be meeting key customers, startups, developers, educators and students during his India visit.

Read | Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Nadella, in his address on Tuesday, listed cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth.

"Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...," Nadella said and noted the "tremendous momentum in cloud adoption."

Hyderabad-born Nadella also lauded the way in which India is building public infrastructure.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cloud
Internet
Microsoft
Satya Nadella
Technology
Business News

What's Brewing

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

You're a fighter, you will bounce back: Dravid to Pant

You're a fighter, you will bounce back: Dravid to Pant

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

China slams Covid curbs on citizens travelling abroad

China slams Covid curbs on citizens travelling abroad

The epidemic of road deaths

The epidemic of road deaths

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

 