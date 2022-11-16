CM Bommai launches K’taka R&D and Innovation policy

The policy intends to strengthen governance and financing of the research and innovation system

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 16 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 02:55 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the Karnataka Research, Development and Innovation Policy during the inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit here on Wednesday.

The policy which was released during the inaugural session of the Bengaluru Tech Summit also aims to provide support for a “robust and well-connected ecosystem”, a press statement said.

It will provide easy access to a skilled talent base, grassroot innovators, support for university-based cutting-edge research and researching enterprises for cooperation between industry and science and for innovative startups, the statement added.

The policy also requires each ministry of the state government to outline a budget for research and innovation activities.

To drive the regional R&D ecosystem in other parts of Karnataka, the policy also guides on incentivising the companies to set up their R&D laboratories outside Bengaluru.

In a push for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs beyond Bengaluru, a digital platform - Karnataka Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship (K-TIE) programme will be set up on the lines of the Union government’s Technology Exploitation and Entrepreneurship Development (TIDE) 2.0.

A “Karnataka State Research Foundation” will be set up to oversee and ensure the objectives of the policy.

Bengaluru
basavaraj bommai
Business News

