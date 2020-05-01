Coal India output declines 11% to 40 mn tonnes in April

Coal India output declines 11% to 40 million tonnes in April

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 22:29 ist

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday reported an 11 per cent decline in production to 40.38 million tonnes in April.

The company had posted a total production of 45.30 million tonnes (MT) in the corresponding month of the previous financial year, CIL said in a filing to the BSE.

Of the 40.38 MT produced last month, CIL arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) produced the highest 11.53 MT, followed by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) 9.30 MT and Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) 8.73 MT, among others.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, is eying 710 million tonnes output in the ongoing financial year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
CIL
BSE

What's Brewing

Here's why Railway maintains secrecy on special trains

Here's why Railway maintains secrecy on special trains

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

 